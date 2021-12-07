Madelyn Nicheslon, third-grade teacher at FSUS Elementary, earns Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Each month of the school year, Envision Credit Union and WCTV honors an outstanding local teacher.

Madelyn Nichelson, a third-grade teacher at Florida State University Schools Elementary, was nominated and selected as the third “Teacher of the Month” winner for the 2021-22 school year.

Nichelson said she dreamed of being a teacher since she was a little girl.

“I had stuffed animals, anything I could get multiples of I was teaching. So it’s just my passion and something I had a really good niche at”, Nichelson said.

When K-8 grade FSUS Principal Suzanne Wilkinson saw Nichelson teaching students as an intern last year, she knew she had to scoop her up.

“You would think she’s been teaching for 20 years. Her classroom management, the rapport she has with her kids, the connection just all goes well. She couldn’t be better. I’m just so proud of her”, Wilkinson said.

In her first year teaching third grade, Nichelson is leaving a lasting impact on her class, including student Ryan Cooke.

“She encourages me to be kind to everyone and be grateful for everything I’ve been given. She’s also shown great compassion. So I think she’s a really great teacher because even though she’s new she inspires all of us”, Cooke said.

Nichelson said being awarded Teacher of the Month shows her that students and parents understand and appreciate the way she teaches.

“I’m not just trying to hold people to high standards for no reason. I want these kids to be the best they can be and set them up for success in future years because I know all these kids can do great things” Nichelson said.

Principal Wilkinson can see Mrs. Nichelson is spreading positivity and enthusiasm for learning.

“They come to school happy, they leave happy. They always talk about what they are learning. They hold her hand and they walk with her. The community in her classroom is just great”, Wilkinson said.

Nichelson was awarded a “Teacher of the Month” plaque, a gift bag and a monetary prize, as a thank you from Envision Credit Union and WCTV.

