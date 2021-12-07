Advertisement

Plane crashes near Tram Road

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of...
According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of the crash and they are not injured.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Cessna plane has crashed in a wooded area near Tram Road.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of the crash and they are not injured.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee International Airport confirms that the plane has crashed in a wooded area off of Tram Road, near Capital Circle SE.

According to the spokesperson, the pilot was traveling from St. Petersburg to Columbus, Georgia, when the plane started to experience a mechanical malfunction. At 7:46 a.m., an in-flight emergency was declared and the pilot diverted to TLH. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m., the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed the tail number as #N80YD.

The NTSB, as well as the FAA, have both been contacted about the crash by the airport. FAA records showed a Thomasville, Georgia, address for the registered owner of the plane.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story with any new information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

