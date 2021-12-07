Plane crashes near Tram Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Cessna plane has crashed in a wooded area near Tram Road.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of the crash and they are not injured.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee International Airport confirms that the plane has crashed in a wooded area off of Tram Road, near Capital Circle SE.

According to the spokesperson, the pilot was traveling from St. Petersburg to Columbus, Georgia, when the plane started to experience a mechanical malfunction. At 7:46 a.m., an in-flight emergency was declared and the pilot diverted to TLH. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m., the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed the tail number as #N80YD.

The NTSB, as well as the FAA, have both been contacted about the crash by the airport. FAA records showed a Thomasville, Georgia, address for the registered owner of the plane.

