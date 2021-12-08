Advertisement

1 killed in Valdosta wreck

The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta crash Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Alice Carter, 84, was killed in the accident that happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.

VPD said Carter was going north on Inner Perimeter and a semi-truck was going west on Highway 84. The semi-truck was hit as it was going through the intersection.

Police said Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the semi-truck driver had the green light when he was going through the intersection and that no charges will be filed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Carter and those involved in this tragic accident,” said VPD Lt. Sabrina Smith.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of...
Plane crashes near Tram Road
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reporting jackknifed semi truck on I-10 westbound
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide and house fire just...
‘This is a very quiet neighborhood’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation, house fire near Quincy
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta

Latest News

A Tallahassee woman faces several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, following a...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s...
Blakely police releases video of armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store
The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s...
Tim's Package Store armed robbery
FILE PHOTO: Cairo High School
UPDATE: Lockdown at Cairo High School lifted