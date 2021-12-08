1 killed in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta crash Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Alice Carter, 84, was killed in the accident that happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.

VPD said Carter was going north on Inner Perimeter and a semi-truck was going west on Highway 84. The semi-truck was hit as it was going through the intersection.

Police said Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the semi-truck driver had the green light when he was going through the intersection and that no charges will be filed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Carter and those involved in this tragic accident,” said VPD Lt. Sabrina Smith.

