Blakely police releases video of armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store.
The robbery happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1, around 10:30 p.m., at 943 North Main St., according to police. BPD was initially told the incident was a theft, but officers learned it was actually an armed robbery.
The store clerk was held at gunpoint while two men stole money from the register and counter, BPD said.
The department is asking for the public’s help to watch the video and try to identify the suspects.
If you have any information for police, contact BPD at 229-723-2201 or 229-723-2201.
“Tips can remain anonymous,” BPD said.
