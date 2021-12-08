Advertisement

Blakely police releases video of armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store

Watch the video in the player below.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s Package Store.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1, around 10:30 p.m., at 943 North Main St., according to police. BPD was initially told the incident was a theft, but officers learned it was actually an armed robbery.

The store clerk was held at gunpoint while two men stole money from the register and counter, BPD said.

The department is asking for the public’s help to watch the video and try to identify the suspects.

If you have any information for police, contact BPD at 229-723-2201 or 229-723-2201.

“Tips can remain anonymous,” BPD said.

Tim's Package Store

On Wednesday 12/01/2021 shortly after 10:30p.m. BPD responded to Tim's Package Store, 943 N. Main St. to a reported theft and discovered the incident was actually an armed robbery. The store clerk was held at gunpoint while 2 male subjects stole money from the register and counter. BPD is asking the public to view the surveillance footage and anyone with information about this incident to contact the City of Blakely Police Department at (229)723-3414 or our communications center (229)723-2201 at SWGA Regional 911 after 5:00pm. Tips can remain anonymous.

Posted by City of Blakely Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of...
Plane crashes near Tram Road
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reporting jackknifed semi truck on I-10 westbound
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide and house fire just...
‘This is a very quiet neighborhood’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation, house fire near Quincy
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta

Latest News

A Tallahassee woman faces several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, following a...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s...
Tim's Package Store armed robbery
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
1 killed in Valdosta wreck
FILE PHOTO: Cairo High School
UPDATE: Lockdown at Cairo High School lifted