UPDATE: Lockdown at Cairo High School lifted

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Cairo High School and Southside Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after two students were the target of a threat on social media.

The Grady County Schools Facebook page posted about the lockdowns just before 9 a.m., saying the school district was notified about the threat Wednesday morning. In a follow-up post, the school district said the lockdowns for both schools were lifted at 9:45 a.m.

The district says the threat is still under investigation, but there is no longer an immediate threat to either school.

“Both law enforcement and school administration have determined that normal schedules can resume,” the post said. “The safety of our students and staff are always our number one priority.”

Grady County Interim Superintendent Dan Broome told WCTV the threat was posted to Snapchat and specifically named two students. The lockdown for Cairo High was put in place as the source of the threat was investigated, Broome said. Southside Elementary was also put under lockdown since it’s located just a few blocks away from the high school, Broome said.

GCS says it will share more information once it becomes available.

