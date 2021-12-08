Advertisement

UPDATE: Lockdown at Cairo High School lifted

FILE PHOTO: Cairo High School
FILE PHOTO: Cairo High School(Source: WALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Cairo High School and Southside Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after two students were the target of a threat on social media.

The Grady County Schools Facebook page posted about the lockdowns just before 9 a.m., saying the school district was notified about the threat Wednesday morning. In a follow-up post, the school district said the lockdowns for both schools were lifted at 9:45 a.m.

The district says the threat is still under investigation, but there is no longer an immediate threat to either school.

“Both law enforcement and school administration have determined that normal schedules can resume,” the post said. “The safety of our students and staff are always our number one priority.”

Grady County Interim Superintendent Dan Broome told WCTV the threat was posted to Snapchat and specifically named two students. The lockdown for Cairo High was put in place as the source of the threat was investigated, Broome said. Southside Elementary was also put under lockdown since it’s located just a few blocks away from the high school, Broome said.

GCS says it will share more information once it becomes available.

As of 9:45, both Cairo High School and Southside Elementary have returned to regular schedules. At this time the...

Posted by Grady County School District on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

We were alerted this morning of a Social Media post threatening two students at Cairo High School. At this time we are...

Posted by Grady County School District on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of...
Plane crashes near Tram Road
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reporting jackknifed semi truck on I-10 westbound
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide and house fire just...
‘This is a very quiet neighborhood’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation, house fire near Quincy
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Crash on Havana Highway
UPDATE: Havana Highway reopens after FHP responds to fatal crash

Latest News

What's Brewing? Dec. 7, 2021
What’s Brewing? Dec. 8, 2021
What's Brewing? Dec. 8, 2021
FSU soccer celebrates with their fans after winning their third national championship.
FSU fans welcome home their National Championship winning Soccer Team
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve