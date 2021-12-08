Capital City Bank on N. Monroe St. robbed, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the Capital City Bank at 2111 North Monroe St. was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

TPD is not reporting any injuries at this time, and the scene was still active at 11:30 a.m. as officers searched for the suspect.

“This is an open and active investigation,” TPD wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous by contacting Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

