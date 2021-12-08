Crisp Co. student charged after bringing weapon to campus

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A student was charged with bringing a weapon on a Crisp County school campus, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they were contacted by Crisp County Learning Center administrators about a student having a weapon on school property.

When deputies responded, the weapon was taken. The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t loaded and there were no students on campus at the time.

Patrick Ellis, 19, was arrested for carrying a weapon within a school safety zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Ellis set off the metal detector when trying to enter the school around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said an unloaded .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol was found in his backpack. The sheriff’s office said Ellis told law enforcement the weapon was for protection from bullying.

The sheriff’s office said Ellis bonded out of jail.

