Doctors push for more flu shots ahead of another wave of cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Flu season is now under way and while one wave is behind us, doctors worry another could follow.

Health experts are now encouraging everyone to get a flu shot before cases surge again.

Doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say there was a fairly significant spike in the number of flu cases in the area, especially among college students. Those numbers have gone down, but doctors say it’s a long flu season, and we could see another spike.

TMH doctors say they’re seeing a lot of patients with respiratory illness symptoms, like coughing, sore throats and headaches.

With so much focus on COVID-19 last year, the flu took a back seat.

Dr. Zohaib Zia, with Tallahassee Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, says safety precautions like masking and social distancing helped the control the spread of the flu last year, leading to the lowest infection rates in year. This year, though, that’s not the case.

“Flu has kind of been left on the back burner, and again with the rules changing around social distancing and with the masks and everything kind of opening back up, it is important to recognize that the flue is still there, it’s still something that can be contracted,” Zia said.

Doctors say the flu shot is the best protection against the infection, and can precent serious symptoms if you contract the virus.

Anyone older than six months is eligible and encouraged to get a flu shot.

Doctors say another wave of flu cases typically comes in February. Flu season typically runs until May.

