Advertisement

Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve

The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was not convicted of a crime in that case.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman faces several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, following a deadly September crash on US 319 in Grady County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jennifer Gallo was issued in November. Gallo, who was also injured in the accident, is in a wheelchair and has not yet turned herself in, according to investigators.

Gallo is accused of driving the wrong-way down US 319 just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, crashing head-on into a car driven by Nora Cooney. Cooney was killed in the crash.

Cooney’s sister, Caitlin Patrick, first talked with WCTV about her grief in October.

On Tuesday, she talked with WCTV again, this time about where her grief is now.

“I don’t know if you get past anger, or if you have to move through the stages of grief and still be angry,” she said. “This was something you don’t see coming.”

Gallo was arrested in 2017 for alleged DUI in Tallahassee. According to the arrest report, officers found her asleep in the car with the vehicle pulled over onto a Betton Road sidewalk.

She was not convicted of the crime. State Attorney Jack Campbell explained his office had evidence problems.

“When the officers arrived, there were no keys in the car and the car was not operable, and as such we weren’t able to prove she was in physical control of the car at the time,” he said.

Instead of a conviction, Gallo agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement. She attended a DUI Class.

Four years later, she’s accused of killing someone while driving drunk.

Patrick said she understands what happened in 2017, but she wishes there was a stronger deterrent to avoid repeat offenders.

”If we had stricter DUI laws, even for a first time offense, then we wouldn’t be having the issues that we have,” she said.

She also voiced frustration at how long it took for charges to be filed in the case.

District Attorney Joe Mulholland will be prosecuting the case. He said he understands the family’s frustrations with the justice system.

“It’s just not like it is in the movies,” he said. “It takes quite a while.”

But he said he takes prosecuting DUIs very seriously.

“A car in the hands of someone that is impaired is just as deadly as a gun,” he said.

For now, the grieving family waits.

WCTV is working to contact Gallo or her legal team.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the plane had one person on board at the time of...
Plane crashes near Tram Road
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide and house fire just...
‘This is a very quiet neighborhood’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation, house fire near Quincy
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reporting jackknifed semi truck on I-10 westbound
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Crash on Havana Highway
UPDATE: Havana Highway reopens after FHP responds to fatal crash

Latest News

FSU soccer celebrates with their fans after winning their third national championship.
FSU fans welcome home their National Championship winning Soccer Team
Students walk through the hall
‘The situation was handled swiftly’: Raa Middle Principal sends email after BB gun on campus
WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day
WCTV’s Red Kettle Day
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s “Anatomy of a Homicide” project looks at more than 100...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Anatomy of a Homicide’ project shows higher amount of deadly violence among young people