Firefighters extinguish Rumba Court fire, TFD says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a multi-residential structure fire on Rumba Court Monday night. According to TFD, firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of Rumba Court around 9:10 p.m.

Firefighters noticed the fire coming from under the porch and a crawlspace, the press release says. The fire had spread into the wall, and crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to TFD.

No injuries were reported, but the fire did cause a little under $20,000 in damages, the release says. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Tallahassee Police Department helped TFD at the scene, the fire department says.

