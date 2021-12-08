FSU fans welcome home their National Championship winning Soccer Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The champs have returned.

FSU soccer was greeted by hundreds of fans in front of the unconquered statue after winning their third national championship in Santa Clara, California.

Fans were excited to greet and celebrate their championship team and explain what makes this team so special.

“This is unbelievable. There’s no team at FSU that’s more deserving than them said FSU senior Jake Mossing.

This season was one of redemption for FSU soccer as they rallied to avenge last year’s loss in the final. A resilience fans truly appreciate.

“They never quit. Every time they go out on the field they’re bringing everything they have and this team is so deep like Krikorian said earlier,” shared Mossing.

“They did not give up any seconds last night in that game,” explained FSU senior Cortney Evans. “I watched it from start to finish and they just played remarkably all season log and this is just the definition of what the Florida State Soccer program is.”

The team was welcomed by hundreds of FSU faithful after capturing the third national championship in program history.

“It’s awesome. Seeing the attendance records throughout this year has just been unbelievable. They really have packed the plex as they call it,” explained Mossing. “Every single game I was there it seem like there wasn’t a seat open which is great but I was shocked to see the amount of people who are out here today. It was really crowded.”

And for those following the team closely, their continued excellence has sparked excitement for their future.

“They are just such a class act and I think just over the four years watching them play and the attention they brought to FSU soccer says a lot about the program and I’m excited to see where it goes from here,” said Evans.

The team put their unconquered spirit on display during their run and have created a legacy very few programs can touch.

“This is by far the best moment of my fall semester watching them,” exclaimed Evans. “I’ve watched them all semester long and so to see them win that national championship was just the closure I needed before I graduate after watching Florida State Soccer for four years.”

After the team lit the unconquered flame, they had a formal celebration in the Champions Club in Doak Campbell to show love to their supporters.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.