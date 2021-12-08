Leon County Schools addresses racist video circulating at Lincoln High

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has sent a letter to parents following a video being circulated of a Lincoln High School student making threatening, racist remarks.

The video, which WCTV has seen, has been labeled by LCS as a “social media threat.”

In it, the student can be heard saying “kill all the n******.”

The full email from Leon County Schools can be read below.

Good morning parents and students. Yesterday evening we received a video from a Snapchat post in which a student made an inappropriate and threatening statement. Please know we take situations like this seriously. Last night, the Tallahassee Police Department visited the homes of the students involved with the video, assessed the situation, and determined there was no credible threat to our students.

This morning, administration and the Lincoln SRO met with the students involved in the video and their families. We determined what was said in and around this video and set discipline accordingly. Given recent events nationally and the nature of this post, we are aware there is concern about your student being at school. I want you to know that law enforcement and the school are aware of all involved, that this issue has been investigated, and that we have resolved this incident. Safety will remain our priority as we work together to keep our students safe.

