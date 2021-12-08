Advertisement

‘The situation was handled swiftly’: Raa Middle Principal sends email after BB gun on campus

Students walk through the hall
Students walk through the hall(WLBT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An email was sent to parents of Raa Middle School after a BB gun was reported to be on campus.

“Earlier today there was a situation involving a BB gun on campus,” the email from Principal Marcus Scott said. “Our school resource officer was immediately notified and the situation was handled swiftly. Please know that safety is my top priority and we will do everything possible to ensure all students learn in a safe and protected environment.”

