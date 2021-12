TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry St. and Jackson Bluff Wednesday afternoon.

Engine 4 responded to Mabry St. and Jackson Bluff for vehicle overturned in the ditch. Driver was able to get safely out... Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Officials did not say what caused the crash, but did caution drivers on driving in inclement weather, especially on wet roadways.

