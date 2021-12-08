Thomasville gearing up for trip to Atlanta to play in state title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in almost 30 years, the Thomasville Bulldogs are on their way to the state title game.

Officials say the entire community will be cheering the football team on and residents are having their cars decorated Bulldog style for Thursday morning’s sendoff.

You don’t have to be a huge sports fan to understand how big this moment is: This year marks the first time since 1993 that Thomasville High School is playing for a title and, if they win, it’ll be their first since 1988.

The cheerleading squad is helping get the community in the spirit by painting cars and preparing the football team to head to Atlanta on Thursday.

“It takes a lot to get here,” said THS cheerleading coach Emma Peirce. “We’re just excited that we get to be a part of the ride. You know, it’s really the boys that do all the work. We’re just here cheering them on and painting out 22-foot-wide run-throughs.”

Coach Peirce says she’s incredibly proud to be coaching the squad that gets to support the football players during this moment.

The sendoff for the team is Thursday at 10 a.m. Officials say they’re expecting cars lined down the street as the Bulldogs make their way to Atlanta.

Thomasville will take on Fitzgerald Friday at noon for the AA title. The Bulldogs took down the Purple Hurricane, 15-8, on October 22.

