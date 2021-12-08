Advertisement

Vince Tyra’s contract modified; allows possible split from UofL

This move comes days after rumors that Tyra was being considered for the AD position at Florida State University.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees agreed to a modification of Athletic Director Vince Tyra’s contract, allowing termination of employment agreements and removal of non-competition clauses.

This move comes days after reports that Tyra was being considered for the AD position at Florida State University.

The addendums to Tyra’s contract allow Tyra to step away from his position at the University of Louisville without the school’s required 30-day notice.

In addition, provisions in Tyra’s contract have been removed stipulating non-competition among other athletic positions.

The board voted to approve the addition to Tyra’s contract following an executive session. There have been several sessions since Monday, with no further confirmation as to Tyra’s next move.

As of the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Tyra is still the University of Louisville’s AD.

