After year hiatus, Victorian Christmas returns to Thomasville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday saw the kickoff to the 35th annual Victorian Christmas in Thomasville and, officials say, they have a lot in store for the return of the tradition.

After canceling last year’s celebration, coordinators say they’re holding nothing back as they celebrate the Victorian culture in downtown Thomasville.

Victorian Christmas is said to bring thousands of people to downtown Thomasville, some dressed in traditional Victorian costumes and embracing the culture once known to this community.

Special events coordinator Madison Eaton says people can expect horse and carriage rides, live reindeer and dozens of food vendors, along with a lot of dressed up folks.

Eaton also says this tradition was started when downtown merchants came together to celebrate and remember the Victorian history of the community and she’s happy to be able to keep that tradition alive today.

“As you notice the downtown buildings are built in that Victorian style, so it just kind of came together as a Christmas tradition to bring people to the downtown area for those Christmas celebrations as well as the shopping and dining,” Eaton explained.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and will resume on Friday.

