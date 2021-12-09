Advertisement

Blueprint moves forward with creation of master plan for Fairgrounds

By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, made up of City and County Commissioners, voted to accept the Market Feasibility Assessment and move forward with the creation of a master plan for the Fairgrounds during Thursday’s meeting.

The market feasibility report says the Fairgrounds have a $79 million economic impact for the local economy annually, and its role will only continue to grow.

The report recommends continued operations of the Fairgrounds at the current site, and exploring the consolidation of operations.

It said the entire property is not currently being utilized, and that there are opportunities for other development.

Some Commissioners spoke about hopes for a potential sports complex, building on Gene Cox Stadium in the area.

“With Cox stadium being there in close proximity, I think it would be a perfect opportunity not to use all of it, but some of it maybe to explore in the master plan, maybe combining the two projects to see how we can work that out,” Blueprint Chair and County Commissioner Nick Maddox said.

Blueprint has allocated $12 million for improvements to the Fairgrounds in FY24.

The study says the current market value of the property is $3.7 million, and that there is limited interest from private developers on the site.

According to the agenda item, about 115,000 people attended the North Florida Fair in November of 2021. More than 202,000 people visit annually, which is a direct benefit for the Southside community.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor also spoke about his hopes to have FAMU students involved in rehabbing the property.

The Board voted to allocate $200,000 from the Blueprint Reserve Account for Master Plan services for the Beautification and Improvements to the Fairgrounds Project.

