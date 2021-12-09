Advertisement

Blueprint votes to buy vacant building, Griffin Heights neighborhood hoping for grocery store

By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new owner and a new start; the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency unanimously voted to purchase a vacant building at 1309 Alabama Street.

The intergovernmental agency will assign the property to the City of Tallahassee for community use.

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood First Plan includes the use of the property as a grocery store or fresh food market.

Rodney Landers is the Griffin Heights Community Action Team Chair. He’s lived in the neighborhood for more than fifty years.

Landers says the recent closure of a Winn Dixie in the area means people have to travel three miles for groceries, often taking the bus.

County Commissioner Rick Minor also pointed to the food deserts surrounding the area.

Landers says he’s hoping the grocery store can also create jobs in the area.

“Not only employed, to run it. We believe there are enough people in that neighborhood with background experience and the wherewithal to operate a grocery store that’s not a major chain store, and we believe they know more about what people in that area eat and want to eat,” Landers said.

You can read the entire Neighborhood First plan here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando...
Murder suspect escapes from Sunland Center in Marianna
What’s Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021
Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to...
Thomasville football fans ready for state title game
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 10, 2021
What's Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021