Blueprint votes to buy vacant building, Griffin Heights neighborhood hoping for grocery store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new owner and a new start; the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency unanimously voted to purchase a vacant building at 1309 Alabama Street.

The intergovernmental agency will assign the property to the City of Tallahassee for community use.

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood First Plan includes the use of the property as a grocery store or fresh food market.

Rodney Landers is the Griffin Heights Community Action Team Chair. He’s lived in the neighborhood for more than fifty years.

Landers says the recent closure of a Winn Dixie in the area means people have to travel three miles for groceries, often taking the bus.

County Commissioner Rick Minor also pointed to the food deserts surrounding the area.

Landers says he’s hoping the grocery store can also create jobs in the area.

“Not only employed, to run it. We believe there are enough people in that neighborhood with background experience and the wherewithal to operate a grocery store that’s not a major chain store, and we believe they know more about what people in that area eat and want to eat,” Landers said.

You can read the entire Neighborhood First plan here.

