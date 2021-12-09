Construction on TLH’s Customs facility to start in March of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the City’s Director of Aviation, the Tallahassee International Airport’s progress on the International Passenger Processing Facility is right on track.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the City Commission voted to consolidate and transfer funding to the project, accept a grant from FDOT, and award the construction contract.

The agenda item says the process has been building since 2014; Director of Aviation David Pollard says they’re now on one of the final steps.

Pollard says the facility will have far-reaching impacts, not only for Tallahassee, but for the entire region.

“An airport is a gateway to the community, right, and so we want to put our best foot forward and make sure that we’re welcoming those travelers and accommodating the needs of our businesses here in town, and our universities and research and development,” Pollard said.

For the facility to be operational by December of 2024, construction will begin in March of 2022.

“This is truly a gamechanger for our community,” Mayor Dailey said.

Pollard told Commissioners TLH had secured FAA dollars for the design of the facility, and the current renderings meet technical design standards.

In the renderings, the two end gates at the end of the B concourse would become “swing gates.” Pollard says it’s designed to meet general and business aviation demand.

The total cost of the facility is $28,249,105; Pollard says it could take seven to ten years to see the full return on investment.

The breakdown of the funding is below.

Funding Sources Funding Amount FDOT Grant G1COB $5,500,000 FY 22 FDOT Repurposed Grants $2,028,869 CARES Grant Development Addendum $17,099,730 Sales Tax/Local Airport Funds $3,620,506

