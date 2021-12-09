Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two 17-year-olds on charges of trespassing on school grounds at Godby High School Thursday.

Deputies say around 10 a.m., Godby school administrators saw the two teenagers, both males, park in the visitor’s parking lot, walked to the front of the school, bypassed the school’s office and entered the campus through the security gate.

Officials say when the two were approached by school administrators, they attempted to flee but were detained by school staff.

LCSO says school resource deputies were notified and arrested the two 17-year-olds.

Deputies say after their arrest, they learned both males each arrived in stolen vehicles. An unloaded .380 pistol was found after a search of one of the vehicles with an altered serial number.

Authorities say the two were not Godby students, but were students at other Leon County schools.

Officials say one of the 17-year-olds has been charged with trespassing on school grounds, grand theft auto, resisting arrest and disruption of a school function.

Deputies say the other 17-year-olds was charged with school grounds, grand theft auto, possession of firearm in school, possession of firearm altered serial number, disruption school function stolen firearm, firearm violation of parole.

LCSO says both have been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.