Local Tech Specialists calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cairo High School and Southside Elementary School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post made it’s way around the high school.

The lockdown became a cause for concern for parents on Facebook as they tried to figure out what happened and why it continues to happen.

There was a lot of tension at Cairo High School Wednesday morning as the trend of virtual threats at schools continue across the country.

According to the Grady County School district, the sheriff’s office alerted Cairo High School of a post on Snapchat that threatened two students at the school.

As a precaution Cairo high and the neighboring Southside Elementary were placed on lockdown.

The district teamed up with law enforcement to evaluate the threat and after about two hours both lockdowns were lifted.

This is the second time this week schools in our area have dealt with a threat like this.

Tech specialist Blake Dowling says we’re seeing an increase in these types of threats and even though they’re made virtually via social media they can never be taken lightly.

“Because a lot of times you know kids are just being kids and they are talking and a lot of other times unfortunately as we see time and time again this is just a prelude or something awful that’s about to happen,” said Aegis Business Technologies CEO Blake Dowling.

Law enforcement has determined there is no longer an immediate threat to either school.

Grady County Schools said they have handed the situation off to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

