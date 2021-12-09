Pineview Elementary teacher named as Leon County Schools Teacher of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pineview Elementary School teacher Ashlyn Laughlin was named the Leon County Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year.

She was chosen from thousands of teachers across the district.

Laughlin has been a teacher at Pineview for the past three years.

She was surprised Thursday by school officials, including superintendent Rocky Hanna, as well as her family and friends.

Laughlin told WCTV she felt amazing after winning her award, and never thought this honor would be awarded to her so early on in her career.

“I just really put my whole heart and soul into everyday that I’m here,” she explained. “And you know it’s not for me it’s for the kids, they are the ones that I’m influencing. There is amazing things happening at Pineview, and it’s not just me it’s everybody here. There are amazing things that are happening and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Like many teachers during the pandemic, Laughlin said she had her challenges, but she said what kept her going was trying to make learning meaningful for all her students.

