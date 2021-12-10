Advertisement

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

He has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country.

The president also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

Julian Assange is seen in this 2017 file photo. A High Court ruling has cleared the way for his...
UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
Ana Cobian, a passenger, said a man was screaming aboard her flight. The Delta flight to Los...
'Screaming' man caused disturbance, passenger says
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982