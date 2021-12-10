Big Man Big Heart sponsors 30 kids and their families for a Christmas shopping spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A BIG Christmas surprise.

Earlier this week, Big Man Big Heart held their first annual Shopping With The Players event for thirty kids from the local Boys and Girls Club.

The hope, to ensure each kid and their families have a great Christmas.

“Just couldn’t be more happy man. He did just a tremendous service to the kids from the boys and girls club today,” said Boys and Girls Club Big Bend CEO Kacy Dennis

With the help of his quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU Offensive Lineman Dillan Gibbons and his NIL nonprofit Big Man Big Heart gave thirty kids one hundred dollars to gift shop at Walmart. Giving them a Christmas they’ll never forget.

“So with this event, in order to support them not only with gifts, these wonderful items, toys, dolls and footballs, we wanted to support the families as well,” said Big Man Big Heart Founder Dillan Gibbons. “So tonight they’re going to go home with pizza from Gaines Street Pies and another gift card with an additional 100 dollars for Walmart.”

Each kid was able to shop with an FSU football player which can be considered a gift in itself.

“Aww man that was priceless man. The smiles on their faces when we pulled up in the van and they saw the team outside they were all smiles,” exclaimed Dennis. “They were packed and ready to go. The team have smiles on their faces and it was a huge and marvelous of it most definitely.”

The event giving these kids an opportunity they don’t get everyday.

“So a lot of these kids live at or below the poverty level so this is huge for them,” shares Dennis. “Just to be able to have the opportunity to have $100 for Christmas, man this is awesome and Dillan and Big Man Big Heart made it all happened.”

For Gibbons, he’s just happy to give back in whatever way he can.

“I’ve been able to raise about $160,000 for people in need the past couple of months and I look forward to being able to do more events like this and multiplying it by 10,” explains Gibbons.

And while Gibbons knows his name is attached to this great event, he says without his team and the support from donors, none of this could have happened.

A big man, making an even bigger contribution.

The kids were also able to make their way to the FSU football indoor facility for a kids camp with the FSU football team and staff.

Gibbons and his team says they hope to do the same event again next year but this time for 300 hundred kids.

