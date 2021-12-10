Advertisement

FAMU Rattlers give Bond Elementary students Christmas gifts

FAMU Rattlers give Bond Elementary students Christmas gifts
By Savannah Kelley
Dec. 9, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida A&M students took part in what they call “Rattler Radiance,” giving 10 female students at Bond Elementary Christmas gift bags.

The bags were filled with hair care and hygiene products as well as some FAMU swag.

The organizer of this event, FAMU student Theresa Jean-Baptiste, said it’s important to let this young generation know they can look to FAMU students for support.

“I just want to remind them that we all come from different backgrounds,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I just want them to know that it’s FAMU students right around the corner who could help you, give you things and just be a shoulder to lean on when you need it.”

FAMU students also talked with these ten elementary school kids about the possibility of attending FAMU or other HBCUs and encouraged them to pursue their education goals.

