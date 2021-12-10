Fans fired up for Thomasville High School football’s state championship game

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to cheer on their Bulldogs in the 2A State Championship game.

The Bulldogs take on Fitzgerald at noon at Georgia State University. Student buses couldn’t wait and left at 5 a.m. for Atlanta. Other buses full of fans left for the state capital at 6:30 a.m.

Fans told WCTV the anticipation for this game has been building up all week long.

On Wednesday, fans painted their cars at a community drive-thru pep rally. The community also sent the team off in style Thursday morning. The parade went by all city schools as screaming fans wished the team good luck for their first state championship appearance since 1993.

This season, the Bulldogs have defeated six teams ranked in the top 10. Back in October, Thomasville beat Fitzgerald by just a touchdown, winning 15-8.

The last time the Bulldogs won state was in 1988.

