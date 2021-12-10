Advertisement

Fans fired up for Thomasville High School football’s state championship game

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to cheer on their Bulldogs in the 2A State Championship game.

The Bulldogs take on Fitzgerald at noon at Georgia State University. Student buses couldn’t wait and left at 5 a.m. for Atlanta. Other buses full of fans left for the state capital at 6:30 a.m.

Fans told WCTV the anticipation for this game has been building up all week long.

On Wednesday, fans painted their cars at a community drive-thru pep rally. The community also sent the team off in style Thursday morning. The parade went by all city schools as screaming fans wished the team good luck for their first state championship appearance since 1993.

This season, the Bulldogs have defeated six teams ranked in the top 10. Back in October, Thomasville beat Fitzgerald by just a touchdown, winning 15-8.

The last time the Bulldogs won state was in 1988.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to...
Thomasville football fans ready for state title game
Members of the Brooks County Trojans football team celebrate their victory in the 2021 GHSA 1A...
Hammer Brought: Brooks County runs away from Irwin County, 56-28, wins GHSA 1A Public Title
For the first time in almost 30 years, the Thomasville Bulldogs are on their way to the state...
Thomasville gearing up for trip to Atlanta to play in state title game
Maclay Marauders football
Ramer out as head football coach at Maclay