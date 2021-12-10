Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

Julian Assange is seen in this 2017 file photo. A High Court ruling has cleared the way for his...
UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
Ana Cobian, a passenger, said a man was screaming aboard her flight. The Delta flight to Los...
'Screaming' man caused disturbance, passenger says
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982