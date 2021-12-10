Advertisement

Hammer Brought: Brooks County runs away from Irwin County, 56-28, wins GHSA 1A Public Title

Members of the Brooks County Trojans football team celebrate their victory in the 2021 GHSA 1A Public Championship(Dominic Miranda/WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Omari Arnold carried what seemed like the whole of Quitman, Georgia on his back, scoring five touchdowns en route to a 56-28 victory for the Brooks County Trojans over the Irwin County Indians at Center Parc Stadium to claim the GHSA 1A Public State Championship, Brooks’ first since 1994.

The Trojans (12-2) came out swinging jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. Arnold would open up the scoring with a 70 yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage, followed by a three yard TD run on the ensuing 78 yard drive.

From there defense turned to offense as the Trojans forced a fumble deep in Indian (12-3) territory with Quarterback Jamal Sanders scrambling for a 23 yard score on the first play of the BCHS drive.

The second quarter was decidedly back and forth with the Irwin offense finding life and the endzone with two quick touchdowns right before the break, narrowing the Brooks lead to 28-21.

After the halftime intermission the game swung back in the favor of the Trojans. After a quick three and out from Irwin, Brooks would find the endzone again as Coach Maurice Freeman rolled the dice going for it on fourth and goal from the 15. Jamal Sanders would find Tramaine Demps to put Brooks up two scores 35-21.

From there Arnold would once again take over the game, scoring an 86 yard touchdown as well as another TD in the fourth quarter to ice the game for BCHS en route to the 56-28 final.

The win is a breakthrough of sorts for Brooks after falling to Irwin in last year’s 1A Public final and the year prior to Dublin in the 2A Championship. The win gives the Trojans their second State title and first since Freeman’s first season as Head Coach of his alma mater.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

