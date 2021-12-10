The Hang Tough Foundation serve hundreds during their annual Santa Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hang Tough Foundation held their annual Santa Day this weekend with this year’s theme being based off the movie ‘Elf’.

Santa Day is an event that gives kids with chronic and life threatening illnesses or special needs a chance to get one on one time with Santa and his helpers and even receive a gift on their Christmas list along with other prizes and experiences that come with the event.

The families went on an adventure through the ‘Elf’ movie storyline but backwards as they work their way to the North Pole. The event is a way to create life-altering moments for both the families and volunteers.

“It’s my favorite. To see how one thought go from one person, not even us, trickles into something of this magnitude,” explains Hang Tough Foundation Co-Founder Janelle Irwin. “So I just think it’s that factor of you don’t know what a difference you can make in someone’s life that can become a waterfall.”

Hang Tough says they served 160 families and 379 total kids this weekend as they venture through the ‘Elf’ Movie experience meeting both Buddy and Santa Claus along the way.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.