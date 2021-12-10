LeMoyne Arts holds 58th annual holiday show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local art gallery is getting in the Christmas spirit, showcasing ornaments and gifts made by local artists.

“We have everything, from jewelry to paintings to unique ornaments,” Lemoyne Arts Operations Director Arielle Raff said. “There’s really something for everybody.”

LeMoyne Arts is selling thousands of handmade gifts crafted by more than 50 local artists as part of its 58th annual holiday show.

“It’s kind of magical just to see how creative people are,” one shopper, Christine Coble, said.

For Coble, the LeMoyne holiday show is a Christmas tradition. She has been attending the show every year since she first moved to Tallahassee in the 1980s.

“It’s great,” Coble said. “I just have to come back every year.”

Every year, she buys a LeMoyne Christmas ornament.

“In fact, I have a special tree just to put my Lemoyne ornaments on,” Coble said. “I have so many ornaments.”

Raff says this year’s show is especially important, as the organization is recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

“It was a difficult year for us,” Raff said. “We even closed for a short period. So this is really a renaissance for us opening our doors again.”

The holiday show will be open every day of the week until Christmas Eve. It’s free for LeMoyne Arts members and $5 for non-members.

