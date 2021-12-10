Leon County deputies seeking public’s help in locating man with dementia who walked away from home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Mickey Glenn Rogers, who is possibly in the early stages of dementia and who walked away from a house in the 3200 block of N. Monroe Street on Friday.

LCSO says they were notified shortly after 10 a.m. and have been searching for hours, using both deputies on the ground and helicopters.

Deputies say Rogers was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt and pants.

Rogers is 5′6″ and thin build.

If you have seen him, please call (850) 606-5800.

