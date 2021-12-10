Advertisement

Leon County deputies seeking public’s help in locating man with dementia who walked away from home

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Mickey...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Mickey Glenn Rogers, who is possibly in the early stages of dementia and who walked away from a house in the 3200 block of N. Monroe Street on Friday.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Mickey Glenn Rogers, who is possibly in the early stages of dementia and who walked away from a house in the 3200 block of N. Monroe Street on Friday.

LCSO says they were notified shortly after 10 a.m. and have been searching for hours, using both deputies on the ground and helicopters.

Deputies say Rogers was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt and pants.

Rogers is 5′6″ and thin build.

If you have seen him, please call (850) 606-5800.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Gallo
Tallahassee driver taken into custody on DUI charges in fatal crash
Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando...
Murder suspect escapes from Sunland Center in Marianna
Deputies learned one suspect, Darron Ladon Lane, sold drugs out of a shed in the backyard of a...
Lowndes County deputies make drug arrests on Hudson St.
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Clouds with a chance of isolated showers will be in the forecast to start the weekend, but rain...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 11
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his proposed “Freedom First” budget on Thursday, which...
Teacher organizations react to DeSantis’ “Freedom First” budget
Clouds with a chance of isolated showers will be in the forecast to start the weekend, but rain...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 11
TCC receives a $250,000 grant to create a one of a kind Medical Lab Technician program.
TCC creates new medical program with a grant from Bank of America