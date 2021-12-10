Lowndes County deputies make drug arrests on Hudson St.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says increased patrols and surveillance on Hudson Street led to three drug arrests in the area.

Based on informant information, interviews, officer observations and citizen complaints, LCSO focused its attention on drug sales and gun incidents happening on Hudson Street. The sheriff’s office used more surveillance and proactive patrol techniques to address the problem, the press release says.

Deputies learned one suspect, Darron Ladon Lane, sold drugs out of a shed in the backyard of a Hudson Street home, the sheriff’s office says.

LCSO says Lane was seen leaving his home and going to the Hudson Street residence, where he entered the shed. When deputies made contact with Lane in the shed, he was found seated behind a makeshift bar, where he was also selling untaxed liquor from, according to LCSO.

LCSO served a search warrant on the shed and found Lane in possession of several ounces of Alpha PVP, which has a street value of around $6,000. He was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 9 for trafficking the drug.

Investigators carried out more surveillance and searches on Hudson Street in the past two weeks, leading to the arrests of Jarel Rowe and Andre Fortune, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies found Alpha PVP and a gun on Rowe when they arrested him. Fortune had cocaine, prescription pills, MDMA and marijuana on his person when he was arrested, the release says. LCSO says it believes he intended to distribute all of those drugs.

The sheriff’s office says the Valdosta Police Department’s Power Squad helped them in these cases.

