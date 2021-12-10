Advertisement

Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats at a Las Vegas airport as he attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Police said a man drove a limo through fences at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday in order to steal a jet and fly to Area 51.

The man told police that he wanted to go look at aliens.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe it’s the place where the government hides aliens and UFOs.

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats.

They said they found a product that looked like an explosive device when they searched his car.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

According to CNN, the law firm he claims to represent him denied working with him.

