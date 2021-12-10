Advertisement

Police: Florida man used flamethrower to settle dispute

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 57-year-old Florida man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside.

No one was hurt in the Nov. 30 incident. Andre Abrams of Gainesville faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill.

He posted a $15,000 bond last week and is awaiting a decision whether prosecutors will formally file criminal charges.

The mother of one of the teens says Abrams frequently sprayed the flamethrower to scare off guests at her home.

Abrams says he can’t discuss the case. He’s represented by a public defender.

