Advertisement

Murder suspect escapes from Sunland Center in Marianna

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando...
Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. Friday.(Marianna Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says a man who escaped from the Sunland Center Friday morning is facing charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. Friday. Ortiz-Rivera was court-ordered to be housed at Sunland, which is a center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ortiz-Rivera’s charges for first-degree murder and aggravated assault are out of Broward County.

“At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel,” the press release says.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic man with a beard, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds, according to police. MPD does not have a description of his clothing at this time.

If you see someone who matches Ortiz-Rivera’s description, contact MPD at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency.

“Please do not approach Ortiz-Rivera as he could potentially be dangerous,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine
‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021
Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to...
Thomasville football fans ready for state title game
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 10, 2021
What's Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021