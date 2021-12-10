Murder suspect escapes from Sunland Center in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says a man who escaped from the Sunland Center Friday morning is facing charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. Friday. Ortiz-Rivera was court-ordered to be housed at Sunland, which is a center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ortiz-Rivera’s charges for first-degree murder and aggravated assault are out of Broward County.

“At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel,” the press release says.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic man with a beard, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds, according to police. MPD does not have a description of his clothing at this time.

If you see someone who matches Ortiz-Rivera’s description, contact MPD at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency.

“Please do not approach Ortiz-Rivera as he could potentially be dangerous,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.