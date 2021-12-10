Advertisement

Tallahassee 1st Seventh Day Adventist Church hosting free toy drive Saturday

(WKYT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee 1st Seventh Day Adventist Church is hosting a toy drive for families on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The free event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. in the church’s parking lot, located at 618 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee.

Pastor Joey Suarez says the church has been collecting new toys for children in the community for several weeks now. This will be a drive-thru event.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the pastor via email.

