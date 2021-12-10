Tallahassee driver taken into custody on DUI charges in fatal crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of a deadly drunk driving crash is now in jail.

Leon County deputies arrested 33-year-old Jennifer Gallo on Thursday, two days after WCTV first reported there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Gallo is accused in a September crash in Grady County that killed a Florida State University student.

She’ll be sent to South Georgia to face charges that include DUI and vehicular homicide.

