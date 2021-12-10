Advertisement

TCC announces former Colquitt head coach Rogers as new head coach

Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets football
Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets football(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central has announced Justin Rogers as the Yellow Jackets new head football coach.

TCC says Rogers was hired following unanimous approval at a Friday morning board meeting.

Philip Duplantis, TCC Athletic Director, says Rogers will assume head coaching duties on January 3.

“It is a privilege and honor to be able to serve as the head coach at Thomas County Central,” Rogers said. “I’m super excited to be a part of the Yellow Jacket family and feel passionately about continuing the tradition of excellence.”

Rogers heads to TCC from Colquitt County, where he went 26-7 in three years at the helm of the Packers.

Duplantis said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Rogers and his family to Thomas County Central. We look forward to beginning a new chapter in the storied tradition of Thomas County Central football with Coach Rogers at the helm. He is a great fit not only for Central and our football program, but also for the entire Thomas County Central Family.”

Rogers takes over the TCC program from Ashley Henderson, who was relieved of his head coaching duties in November.

