Thomasville falls in 2A Title Game to Fitzgerald, 21-7

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Bulldogs found themselves in a quick three touchdown hole early and were unable to dig themselves out falling to the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane 21-7 in the GHSA 2A State Football Championship.

The Dogs offense sputtered early on failing to pick up a first down in the opening two quarters while the ‘Canes took advantage controlling possession in the game’s opening half and stringing together three long, sustained scoring drives to go up 21-0 at the halftime break.

Despite the deficit Thomasville fought, forcing a Fitzgerald three-and-out early in the third quarter and finding paydirt on offense as Shannen White found Cole Shaw on a deep route to cut the deficit to 21-7. That was as close as it got however as both teams struggled to maintain drives from there.

Thomasville ends its season with a 13-2 record and its first State Title appearance since 1993.

