UPDATE: UF Vice President of Research announces formal investigation into accusations faculty members were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the accusations over the University of Florida pressuring faculty members into destroying COVID-19 research data.

UF vice president of research David Norton announced a formal investigation.

RELATED STORY: Gubernatorial candidates react to UF Faculty Senate report which claims COVID-19 data was destroyed

UF research is working with the university’s Office of Compliance and Ethics for this investigation.

They are looking into the claims made by a faculty senate report.

The results will be made public.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.