Advertisement

‘We just jumped into action:’ Bystanders rescue woman from car stuck in ravine

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several people jumped into action after a woman’s car ended up in a ravine Wednesday afternoon.

Sharteria Williams was driving down Jackson Bluff Road when she saw the car veer off into a ravine.

“When I saw it happen, it was just like, I blinked and it was over,” she said.

She called EMS for help, but before they arrived, four strangers rushed in to help.

“They reacted fast,” Williams said. “And they got her out way before the EMS even got there.”

One of those strangers was Timothy Firley, who was on his lunch break, visiting a friend at a nearby auto shop.

“The other two guys who came down with me, I don’t know where they came from,” Firley said. “They just came with me. We just jumped into action.”

Firley and the other men tied a rope to a nearby pole so Williams could climb out of the ditch. Firley says the woman didn’t have any obvious injuries.

“I was like, ‘Are you injured?’ I kept asking if she was injured she’s like, ‘No, I don’t feel anything.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, well I guess God was with you today.”

Firley said when he rushed to help, he was just doing what he hopes anyone would do in that situation.

“It was like one of those things where if it was my daughter or one of my kids, I hope somebody would jump into action like that as well and try to do the best they could to try to get them out,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a driver is safe after overturning into a ditch on Mabry...
Tallahassee Fire Department: Driver safe after overturning into ditch
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies arrest two teenagers after trespassing at Godby, driving stolen vehicles and possession of stolen gun
Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in...
Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare

Latest News

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando...
Murder suspect escapes from Sunland Center in Marianna
What’s Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021
Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to...
Thomasville football fans ready for state title game
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 10, 2021
What's Brewing? Dec. 10, 2021