Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was an issue across portions of the viewing area where visibility was under a mile in some locations as of 7 a.m. Saturday. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for most the Big Bend and South Georgia. The fog is forecast to dissipate through the morning, leaving a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Highs could get to near record territory with the temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to near 80 with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

A cold front that brought deadly severe weather to parts of the South and the Ohio River Valley Saturday night will push east towards the viewing area during the day Saturday. The good news is that the front is forecast to decrease the intensity of the squall line, and keep only a chance of isolated non-severe thunderstorms. Rain chances will be at 60% Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

The sky will slowly clear throughout Sunday as drier air moves in. Highs will be closer to 70 with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with only a chance of morning showers in the eastern Big Bend.

The weather will stay dry for the rest of the work week, but it will be warmer than average. A nearly-stacked high-pressure system will keep temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

