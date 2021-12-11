Advertisement

Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville

A man and his 12-year-old son were found dead at a resort in Tiptonville after a storm ripped thru five states, according to a spokesperson with Gov. Lee’s office.
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.(Gov. Lee)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee and state Sens. John Stevens and Ed Jackson visited the Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville Saturday to assess damage from the storm that tore through five states late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A father and his 12-year-old son were found dead at the resort, according to a spokesperson for Lee’s office. They were sucked into the storm, according to officials.

The two who died were from Tallahassee, Florida, WVLT sister station, WCTV reported.

According to a family member, a group of at least six or seven headed to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip. However, the woman said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is still missing following the storm.

Gov. Lee Assesses Storm Damage

Gov. Bill Lee assesses the storm damage in Tennessee following the deadly tornado that tore thru five states. More: https://bit.ly/3ykE4pi

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is heartbreaking,” Lee said while talking to local first responders.

Lee’s office reported that the resort was torn up with multiple vehicles thrown on their sides.

“Rep. Rusty Grills said a family survived the storm at the resort by huddling in a bathroom, wrapping among themselves around the toilet as the roof and surrounding walls were ripped off,” a spokesperson with Lee’s office said. “The family survived.”

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at level 3.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
Saturday morning shooting takes a life in rural Leon County
Jennifer Gallo
Tallahassee driver taken into custody on DUI charges in fatal crash
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County

Latest News

Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Health experts say the measure could be step forward in addressing mental health care shortages.
New psychiatry residency program launching in Tallahassee
Madison County Cowboys football
Madison outlasts Hawthorne, 13-12, wins 1A State Championship
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Snapshot from a Facebook Live video with Franklin Co. Sheriff AJ Smith
FCSO deputies arrest two juvenile suspects after armed robbery