‘I really love the Gadsden County community’: City of Quincy hosts their annual Christmas Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Getting into Christmas spirit.

The city of Quincy hosted their annual Candy Land Christmas Parade as they showcased Gadsden County’s finest groups. And after a one year hiatus, participants say this may have been the best parade yet.

Friday’s parade was a sight to see, with everybody involved showcasing their Christmas spirit in whatever way they could.

“I’d just like to say that Gadsden County is my hometown and I really love the Gadsden County community,” exclaimed Gadsden County resident Benita Griffin.

There was something in the air Friday in Quincy as everybody present had a joyful energy about them.

“The energy tonight was just amazing! Just seeing everybody out regardless of race, regardless of religious affiliations, businesses, just sharing in the opportunity of Christmas,” said Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Ronterious Green.

Dozens of organizations participated in the parade with floats showcasing their holiday spirit. The Gadsden Reentrance Center even had their float decorated by their inmates.

“They created this out of scraps that we had and it actually turned out really nice. They always make what we have work so it turned out perfect,” shared Gadsden Reentrance Center’s Kaleisha Green.

After a one year hiatus, the excitement to have fun was clear with most people calling this parade one of the most well-attended in years.

“This was a wonderful experience where everybody came out and we’re just so glad to see so many citizens come out and support the parade,” said Griffin. “We had a wonderful break from it but we’re happy to be back on the square in Quincy.”

This night was one that community leaders believe can jumpstart change.

“And I just believe as a leader within all of my heart, that we are getting ready to bring this county and this city back together again and do some phenomenal things,” exclaimed Vice Chair Green.

Almost every participant said that this parade was a great representation of what Gadsden County stands for and they want to continue to ensure that this event becomes bigger and better for years to come.

Gadsden County will also hold two nights of live nativity scenes at New Bethel A.M.E Church from December 17th-18th.

