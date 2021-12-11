Advertisement

Overnight shooting takes a life in rural Leon County

A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in a rural part of Leon County.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, an adult male was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on the 1800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road, in Northern Leon County.

LCSO did not provide any information on a possible suspect. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

