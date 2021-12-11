TCC creates new medical program with a grant from Bank of America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Filling the gap.

Thanks to a $250,000 grant from Bank of America, Tallahassee Community College is now able to start a Medical Lab Technician program, one of the first of it’s kind in the region.

The program will help fill the need for medical lab technicians in our local hospitals and will create a school to work program for students thanks to partnerships with both CRMC and TMH.

A grand pairing of entities that you don’t see everyday

“I’d like to call what happen today the unicorn. And that’s where you have a public entity like Tallahassee Community College, a private entity like Bank of America and you have your healthcare community that all come together in one place,” explained TCC’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement Heather Mitchell. “You have those that have the need and you have those that have the resources and you have those that can make it all happen and that’s essentially what you saw today is those three big pieces come together.”

Mitchell says TCC will also be offering full-ride scholarships to the first five students to register for the program with applications being open right now.

