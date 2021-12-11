Teacher organizations react to DeSantis’ “Freedom First” budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his proposed “Freedom First” budget on Thursday, which included raises for teachers and higher per pupil spending.

“But it also provides record funding for key priorities like education, our environmental resources, as well as support for law enforcement,” said Governor DeSantis during Thursday’s press conference.

The nearly $100 billion plan would give also raises to law enforcement and state employees.

But some organizations said the proposed budget won’t be enough to keep teachers in the field.

Local teacher’s organizations said the proposed raises do not address what is at the heart of the shortage, and many teachers across the state and in Leon County still feel under-valued.

In the proposed $99.7 billion budget, all public school teachers and principals would $1000 bonuses and the plan would raise the minimum salary to $47,500.

“I’m also dedicating an additional $650 million to continue to boost teacher pay in the state of Florida and that’s $50 million above what we did in last fiscal year,” said DeSantis.

But the president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association, Scott Mazur, said the budget is missing the mark.

“The questions that the legislature and our governor need to ask is why is that certain groups seem to be valued more, that are public servants and that teachers are not,” said Mazur.

Mazur said in comparison to the pay increase both veteran and new law enforcement will make in the proposed budget, as well as the $5000 signing bonuses for experienced law enforcement officers that relocate to Florida, many teachers still feel under paid.

The president of the Florida Education Association echoed the same issue.

“So he clearly recognizes the value of experience. But when it comes to education, he’s basically saying let’s just raise the pay of beginning teachers at the expense of veteran teachers and other staff who work in our schools because he has no plan to increase the pay of those who work in our schools,” said FEA president, Andrew Spar.

LCTA’s Mazur said if more steps aren’t taken, teachers will continue to leave the industry.

“People with really good hearts come into this profession and wanting to do great work the issue is can I stay here? And from what the state is doing right now with this recycling of these bonus programs and things it’s not meeting the mark on what really has to happen to make sure we have the best qualified teachers,” explained Mazur.

Governor DeSantis said during Thursday’s press conference that he’s proud of the budget especially when it comes to teacher raises and bonuses.

Meanwhile Mazur said that the state has to take care of the people who take care of the students.

