Two people hospitalized in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are hospitalized after an overnight shooting at the Mission Hills apartments in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at the apartment complex on Mission Road around 3:00am Saturday.

Police say one adult male was hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Another victim, an adult female, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD is still investigating the shooting, detectives ask anyone who may have more information to contact TPD.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.