Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 11

(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The radar was lighting up Saturday night as a line of light to moderate rain was moving into the viewing area. As of 9:45 p.m., a line of showers was located from near Cairo southwest to Gulf County with a few showers ahead of the main line as it all moved easterly. The line is forecast to continue its trek through the Big Bend and South Georgia through the night with a potential of another round of light to moderate rainfall during the night as a cold front moved through the Southeast. Rain chances will be around 60% with the Sunday morning low ranging from the mid 50s to near 60.

There will be a slight chance of a shower in the eastern Big Bend Sunday morning; otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy but clearing is expected throughout the day as drier air moves into the viewing area after the cold front passed through. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 - much cooler than the record-tying high of 81 in Tallahassee Saturday.

As nearly stacked ridging is forecast to build into the Southeast early to mid week, temperatures will likely moderate and remain 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Highs during the work week will be in the mid 70s to near 80 with morning lows in the 50s. Rain chances will be near zero, but rain chances could return next Saturday.

